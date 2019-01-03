911 outage hits southwest Fresno County. 13,000 landline customers affected

The 911 emergency call system is not working in portions of Fresno County, the Sheriff’s Office said Thursday morning.
About 13,000 AT&T landline customers are affected. The problem started Wednesday in the Burrel area for phone numbers with a prefix of 866.
The outage now extends to portions of Caruthers, Raisin City and Riverdale, southwest of Fresno, AT&T has told the Sheriff’s Office, sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said in a 10:30 a.m. news release.
To get help in an emergency, callers should dial sheriff’s dispatchers at 559-600-3111.
