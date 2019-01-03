Local

911 outage hits southwest Fresno County. 13,000 landline customers affected

By Lewis Griswold

January 03, 2019 11:15 AM

The 911 emergency call system is not working in portions of Fresno County, the Sheriff’s Office said Thursday morning.

About 13,000 AT&T landline customers are affected. The problem started Wednesday in the Burrel area for phone numbers with a prefix of 866.

The outage now extends to portions of Caruthers, Raisin City and Riverdale, southwest of Fresno, AT&T has told the Sheriff’s Office, sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said in a 10:30 a.m. news release.

To get help in an emergency, callers should dial sheriff’s dispatchers at 559-600-3111.

