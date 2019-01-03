Man arrested after injury DUI crash in Visalia

The driver of a Chevrolet Silverado was arrested early Thursday after a head-on collision in Visalia in which the occupants of a Toyota FJ Cruiser were injured.
Sgt. Curtis Brown said the incident took place just after midnight at Houston Avenue and North Woodland Street. Brown said that Nicholas Nunez, 26, was driving the truck westbound in eastbound lanes when he collided with the eastbound FJ.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
The occupants of the SUV were taken to an area hospital with moderate injuries. Nunez sustained minor injuries. Brown said police believe Nunez was under the influence of narcotics.
Police planned to book Nunez into jail when he was released from a hospital.
Comments