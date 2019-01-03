Local

Man arrested after injury DUI crash in Visalia

By Jim Guy

January 03, 2019 08:46 AM

The driver of a Chevrolet Silverado was arrested early Thursday after a head-on collision in Visalia in which the occupants of a Toyota FJ Cruiser were injured.

Sgt. Curtis Brown said the incident took place just after midnight at Houston Avenue and North Woodland Street. Brown said that Nicholas Nunez, 26, was driving the truck westbound in eastbound lanes when he collided with the eastbound FJ.

The occupants of the SUV were taken to an area hospital with moderate injuries. Nunez sustained minor injuries. Brown said police believe Nunez was under the influence of narcotics.

Police planned to book Nunez into jail when he was released from a hospital.

