Police, family seek man missing Fresno man

Police are asking for help finding a missing Fresno man who was last seen early Monday morning.
Jesus “Chuy” Leon-Mancilla is about 5-feet, 4-inches tall and 140 pounds. He has brown eyes and and grey hair and was wearing beige pants and a blue jacket.
His last location wa the 300 block of East Hawes Avenue near Kearney Boulevard, near Fresno Street.
Anyone who locates Leon-Mancilla is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.
