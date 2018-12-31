Local

Police, family seek man missing Fresno man

By Jim Guy

December 31, 2018 11:34 AM

Jesus "Chuy" Leon-Mancilla

Police are asking for help finding a missing Fresno man who was last seen early Monday morning.

Jesus “Chuy” Leon-Mancilla is about 5-feet, 4-inches tall and 140 pounds. He has brown eyes and and grey hair and was wearing beige pants and a blue jacket.

His last location wa the 300 block of East Hawes Avenue near Kearney Boulevard, near Fresno Street.

Anyone who locates Leon-Mancilla is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.

