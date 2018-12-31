Local

Fire next to Highway 180 burns empty house

By Jim Guy

December 31, 2018 08:53 AM

Fire at vacant home near Highway 180

A fire at Bond Street and Harvey avenues on Monday, Dec. 31 was possibly set by homeless people at a vacant house adjacent to Highway 180 in central Fresno.
A fire that erupted in an unoccupied home next to Highway 180 in central Fresno was knocked down Monday morning by firefighters, with no injuries, Battalion Chief William Veiga reported.

The fire was reported shortly before 8 a.m. at North Bond Street and East Harvey Avenue.

Veiga said that there have been previous blazes at the address. Investigators are checking to determine whether the structure was burned by someone who entered the boarded-up building.

The amount of damage was being assessed.

