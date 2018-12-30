Visalia apartment fire was accidental, battalion chief says

A fire destroyed an apartment in Visalia on Sunday morning, but firefighters were able to save three other connecting apartments, according to Battalion Chief Darrin Hughes.
Fire crews arrived at The Meadows at 3900 W. Tulare Ave. at 8:32 a.m. and found heavy fire and smoke coming from a unit.
Firefighters extinguished most of the fire from the outside and checked other apartments for signs of damage. No injuries were reported.
The exact cause of the fire is unknown, but it was not intentionally set, Hughes said.
Damage to the one apartment is estimated at $50,000, plus $10,000 in damage to belongings inside. The three other units saved are worth about $150,000, Hughes said.
Three engines, two trucks, and one chief officer were on scene, and the American Red Cross was assisting tenants from all four apartments since the gas and power were turned off to all units.
