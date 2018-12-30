Merced County man killed in fiery crash off Highway 99

A 43-year-old Atwater man was killed in a fiery crash Sunday when his car slammed into a pillar below Highway 99 on the outskirts of Merced, the California Highway Patrol confirmed.
The man’s name was not released pending notification of his family.
Officer Eric Zuniga said the man was exiting southbound Highway 99 at West 16 Street around 10:44 a.m. when his 2015 Ford Fiesta veered off the roadway, collided with the pillar and caught fire. He was traveling alone and no other vehicles were involved.
Witnesses told investigators the man was traveling around 70 mph and there was no apparent evidence the man attempted to stop the car or apply the brakes, Zuniga said.
Several passing motorists stopped to help, pulling the man from the burning vehicle. Emergency responders tried CPR but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Zuniga said officers on Sunday afternoon were still looking into what may have caused the crash.
Traffic in the area was shut down for about two hours following the crash.
