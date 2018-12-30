Woman putting Christmas decorations away starts downtown Fresno apartment fire

A woman was displaced from her apartment Sunday after accidentally starting a fire while putting away Christmas decorations, according to Fresno Fire Department Battalion Chief Thomas Cope.
Fire crews arrived to the CityView Apartments on Van Ness Avenue and Inyo Street just before 3 p.m. They immediately evacuated the whole building, Cope said.
The woman told firefighters she was putting Christmas decorations into a box and temporarily placed the box on the stove top, starting the fire.
The sprinkler system extinguished the fire quickly, but because of smoke damage, it will be unlivable for some time.
Damage is estimated at $10,000, Cope said. No injuries were reported.
