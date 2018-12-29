Local

Two children involved in Highway 180 crash that ends with a flipped car

By Ashleigh Panoo

December 29, 2018 11:02 PM

ASHLEIGH PANOO The Fresno Bee

Two small children were involved in a crash that flipped a car on Highway 180 on Saturday night, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The crash involving the car and a white truck happened around 8:30 p.m. on eastbound Highway 180 near the Abby Street offramp.

The car flipped, and the truck smashed into the side rail, but there were no major injuries, CHP said.

There are conflicting reports which vehicle the children were inside.

The slow lane was closed for more than an hour as the roadway was cleared.

