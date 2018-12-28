Flames roll out during fire at central Fresno apartment complex

Five people and a small dog were displaced after a fire damaged three apartments in central Fresno on Friday night.
Firefighters arrived at the Dayton Square Apartments about six minutes after the call came in at 7:35 p.m., according Fresno Fire Department Battalion Chief Kirk Wanless.
Flames were rolling out of the back windows and up the patio, Wanless said, but firefighters were able to knock down the fire without any injuries.
Although the blaze was contained to one upstairs unit, residents in two other units were displaced because of water damage, according to Wanless. The Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but one person told firefighters a loud explosion was heard before the fire began, Wanless said.
About 30 fire personnel were at the scene.
