CHP investigating crash in almond orchard near Five Points

The California Highway Patrol is investigating an accident in Fresno County about 20 miles west of Five Points..
According to the CHP’s office in Coalinga, officers were still on scene at the accident location on Derrick Avenue, northwest of Monterey Avenues as of 3:20 p.m. Friday. Early reports from the CHP indicated a vehicle had crashed into an almond orchard. A vehicle description was not given.
A coroner was requested to the scene, according to the CHP’s website. Further information was expected to be released later Friday.
