Fire engulfs Fresno furniture store

By Joshua Tehee

December 28, 2018 07:56 AM

A southeast Fresno furniture store was destroyed by fire early Friday morning.

The fire at Hall’s Furniture on Belmont Avenue at Fifth Street was reported around 5 a.m. About an hour later, the Fresno Fire Department said its crews were switching to a defensive posture as engines poured water on the structure.

Police still had the eastbound lanes of Belmont Avenue blocked as of 7:30 a.m.

