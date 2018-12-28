Fire engulfs Fresno furniture store

A southeast Fresno furniture store was destroyed by fire early Friday morning.
The fire at Hall’s Furniture on Belmont Avenue at Fifth Street was reported around 5 a.m. About an hour later, the Fresno Fire Department said its crews were switching to a defensive posture as engines poured water on the structure.
Police still had the eastbound lanes of Belmont Avenue blocked as of 7:30 a.m.
