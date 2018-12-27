Do you know this man? Officials looking for family of man who died in Visalia

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find relatives of Howard Sherman, 56, who was found unresponsive Dec. 8 in Visalia and pronounced dead a short time later at an area hospital.
“There was no evidence of trauma and his death is considered natural at this time,” the sheriff’s office said.
Anyone with information about how Sherman’s relatives can be found is asked to contact the sheriff’s coroner division at 559-687-7000 and ask for Detective Mark Webb or Sgt. Alan Knight. Anonymous information may be reported through the TipNow program at 559-725-4194 or tcso@tipnow.com.
