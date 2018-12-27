Fresno man arrested for trying to use fake bills at Black Oak Casino in Tuolumne County

One man took a big gamble and attempted to scam the Black Oak Casino Resort in Tuolumne County by trying to pass off fake $100 bills, according to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
The sheriff’s office said 51-year-old Baron Bower of Fresno allegedly approached a card-game table at the resort Sunday evening and entered the pot with two fake $100 bills. The dealer was quick to notice and called Bower out on his fake money. Bower then left the table, deputies say, and tried to hide under his car from casino security before being detained.
When deputies arrived, a search of his vehicle uncovered a total of $2,500 in counterfeit bills, the sheriff’s office said.
Police also found in Bower’s car printer, ink cartridges, “additional items needed to counterfeit currency,” and a small bag of methamphetamine and cocaine, according to the post.
Bower was arrested and charged with forgery, burglary and possession of a controlled substance. He is currently being held at the Tuolumne County Jail in Sonora.
