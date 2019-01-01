Fresno’s first baby of 2019 crowned ‘la princesa del año’ by her parents

Wearing a tiny crown, baby Maripaz Amada Mota Ramirez lays cradled between her parents on New Year’s Day, unaware she is Fresno’s first baby of 2019.
Her parents, Sandy Ramirez and Roberto Mota, say they were equally unaware at first that their new daughter would be “la princesa del año,” when they arrived at Community Regional Medical Center at 10:30 on Monday night.
Sandy wasn’t due to give birth to her sixth child until Jan. 9, and they worried she would be premature.
Sandy and Roberto, who only speak Spanish, said the doctors held Maripaz off as long as they could, but she was born at 1:23 a.m., 7 pounds, 8 ounces, 19 inches and healthy.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Juan Barajas, a neighbor of the family who was visiting, interpreted for Sandy. “She said she’s happy because she did not think she would be the (first) baby of the year.”
Sandy said she thought it was “impossible,” and she only found out Maripaz was one of the first babies of 2019 after she was born.
Her other children — ages 2, 5, 7, 10 and 12 — haven’t met Maripaz yet, but they have been waiting.
“They are probably going to treat her like a little toy because they’ve been asking since she’s been in the belly, ‘When is the baby going to be born?’ because they want to see her,” Sandy said.
Although she doesn’t have any specific dreams for Maripaz, Sandy thinks being a new year’s baby will give her daughter an advantage in life.
“Since she has a little bit of fame,” Sandy said, “she can be something big.”
Elsewhere in the valley, a baby was born even closer to midnight.
At Kaweah Delta Medical Center in Visalia, baby Santiago Gonzalez was born five minutes after midnight to parents Nallely and Rene Gonzalez, according to a hospital news release. He weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces and was 20.5 inches.
In Kings County, parents Samantha Rivas and Miguel Leon celebrated the arrival of daughter Davina Leon at 2:13 a.m.
Born at the Adventist Health Birthing Center, Davina was 7 pounds, 7 ounces, and overdue, her mom said.
“I was due a week ago,” Rivas said, relieved. “I’m just glad she came.”
Comments