Visalia fire guts building, damages downtown businesses

Six downtown Visalia businesses were damaged by a fire that broke out just after 1 a.m. Wednesday at a diner.
Visalia Fire Battalion Chief Danny Wristen said firefighters responded after smoke and flames were spotted at Mama K’s Diner on 233 W. Main Street.
Firefighters went to the roof and observed heavy flames in the diner’s attic.
Three ladder trucks were brought in to fight the fire from the outside and above; the fire was upgraded to a three-alarm fire soon after. About 40 fire personnel were on scene. Police officers and volunteers also joined in to help, Wristen said.
No injuries were reported in the blaze and the cause of the fire is under investigation, according to Wristen.
Among the businesses with major fire damage was the diner, Cafe 225 and Acapulco Jewelers. Wristen said they are all housed under the same establishment and share a common attic. Extensive damage and structural hazards in those three businesses will keep fire personnel from entering soon, Wristen said.
Three other businesses, Exoctica Hair Studio, Little Italy Restaurant and Pacific Treasures, are all separate from each other but share the same roof as the firms with extensive damage. Wristen said those businesses were affected by smoke and water, but could reopen within a few days.
