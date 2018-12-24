Fire displaces Fresno family on Christmas Eve

Fire forced a family of three from their home on the night before Christmas in Fresno.
The family was eating dinner in the kitchen of their home on Dayton and Brawley avenues when a light bulb started flickering. They started switching out the bulb and then went outside and noticed their house was on fire.
Neighbors were already starting to apply water with the garden hose.
Firefighters were called to the area around 8:30 p.m.
Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Thomas Cope said the fire spread into the attic space above the garage. Part of the garage was converted into a living space, according to Thomas Cope, Battalion Chief of Fresno Fire Department.
No injuries were reported.
The house sustained smoke damage.
About 18 to 20 firefighters responded to the scene.
A damage estimate was not available. The cause of the fire remained under investigation late Monday.
