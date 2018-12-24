Mother and child saved from fire in a Fresno apartment

A candle may have ignited an apartment fire Christmas Eve morning in southeast Fresno that briefly endangered a mother and her child.
The woman and child were in a bedroom on the second floor of an apartment complex near Winery and Lane avenues when the smoke detector went off just after 10:30 a.m.
“The cause was accidental and there is indication that it was started by a candle,” said Fresno Fire spokesman Robert Castillo.
Firefighters on a ladder outside the apartment spotted the woman and child trapped inside. They were able to rescue the child first followed by the mother.
A damage estimate wasn’t immediately available but firefighters said the woman and child would be able to move into a nearby apartment that had been unoccupied.
No injuries were reported.
