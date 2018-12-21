Accident reported after two cars roll down embankment, into KMJ radio’s parking lot

Three people survived a dramatic car accident in northwest Fresno on Friday, after two cars traveled down an embankment into the parking lot of the building that houses KMJ radio.
The accident happened just before 4 p.m.
According to Fresno police, a Porsche Boxter was traveling eastbound on Shaw Avenue near Palm Avenue when the driver of a red Toyota Corolla was attempting to make a right turn onto Harrison Avenue through the heavy traffic.
Police said the Corolla driver thought it was clear, but when he started making the right turn he noticed the Porsche was in the middle eastbound lane of Shaw Avenue.
That’s when both cars made abrupt right turns to avoid hitting each other. Both vehicles tumbled down into the lowered parking area of the building. During the incident the Porsche crashed into a stop sign.
The responding officer said a man and woman in the Porsche were apparently not wearing seat belts. “I think the airbags saved them both,” he said.
The Porsche driver complained of pain to his ankle, but nobody from either vehicle was taken to the hospital, according to the officer.
The building, which houses several radio stations, was not struck.
