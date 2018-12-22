Local

Ice skating brightens holiday fun in downtown Visalia

Fresno Bee Staff

December 22, 2018 04:49 PM

Visalia Parks and Recreation has opened their Ice Skate Visalia synthetic surface rink for the fourth year and will now be open daily through Jan. 13.
An atmosphere of Christmas bliss and holiday joy has taken over Garden Street Plaza in downtown Visalia, as the Ice Skate Visalia ice skating rink is attracting dozens of eager skaters of all ages.

The rink opened on weekends to the public on Dec. 1, and as of Saturday it’s open daily until Jan. 13. Check iceskatevisalia.com for hours.

The synthetic surface rink is presented by the City of Visalia Parks & Recreation Department. Admission is $10 per person and includes skate rental.

