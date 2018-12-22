Home for the holidays isn’t just a catchy Christmas song for this Valley family

Peering through the glass doors of the arrivals gate Saturday at the Fresno Airport, Kaitlyn Reed took deep breaths and tried to contain her excitement.
Then she sees him.
The man wearing an Air Force battle uniform finally coming into focus down the long hallway.
Tech Sgt. Douglas Reed – Kaitlyn’s husband.
Kaitlyn dashed toward her husband, dropping an “All I want for Christmas is you” sign she had been holding to the floor as they embraced. Passersby clutched their hearts and applauded upon realizing what was going on.
A serviceman was home for the holidays.
“We can’t wait for Christmas with our kids finally,” Kaitlyn said. “We missed all of last year’s holidays together.”
Douglas Reed has been gone “one year, two weeks, and five days,” Kaitlyn said.
He was stationed in South Korea on his second year-long trip. The family wasn’t sure he’d be able to make it home for the holidays this year. It worked out.
The couple’s children, Sawyer, 5, and Lucas, 3, were supposed to be at the airport to welcome their dad home, but they were too sick.
Douglas didn’t completely feel like his normal self, either, nervous to see his kids after being away for so long.
“The 5-year-old is going to remember me, but the 3-year-old, I don’t think he’s gonna remember me that much. It’s kind of surreal,” he admitted. “(But) I’ll know what to do when I see them.”
Douglas might be used to the military life of being separate from family at times. Both his father and grandfather were in the Air Force.
But for Douglas and Kaitlyn, their time apart is never easy.
They’ve dated the past six years and have known each other since the first grade when Douglas moved to Dos Palos.
“He has been my best friend almost my whole life,” Kaitlyn said. “I remember the first time I met him we were playing four square.”
Although the couple will take a few days to relax and visit family, their life isn’t slowing down just yet.
Douglas is being stationed in Alaska next, and his family will follow. They leave for the long drive through Canada in five days.
“I don’t want him to go anywhere ever again without me,” Kaitlyn Reed said, pulling her husband closer. “If they want to send him somewhere else, we’ll go, too.”
For now, the family has a barbeque planned in Dos Palos, followed by a day of rest.
“I’m not doing anything,” he laughed. “Netflix. Sleeping all day. Then after that, I’ll probably have to see people and drive around.
“I’m happy I’m home. ... I’m just trying to enjoy the moment.”
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
