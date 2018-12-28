Fresno Bee’s most-read stories of 2018: Nunes, Jarrar, food, crime, fire and sex robots

The Fresno Bee’s most-read stories this year cover a wide array of subjects and involve lots of drama.
Among the top stories, based on online pageviews: Two are related to Congressman Devin Nunes, two deal with controversial comments made by a Fresno State professor, and another two are about the fast food industry.
The remaining four stories: a police captain killed, a missing girl, a wildfire, and sex robots.
Here is a list of those stories, ending with The Bee’s No. 1 most read story of 2018.
10. Fresno jury says Chipotle owes former manager $7.97 million for wrongful termination
Those millions were paid to Jeanette Ortiz, who formerly worked at a Chipotle Mexican Grill near Fresno State. A jury ruled in May that Ortiz was “a victim of a scheme to fire and defame her for filing a worker’s compensation claim for a job-related injury to her wrist caused by carpal tunnel syndrome,” reporter Pablo Lopez wrote.
9. Is In-N-Out Burger adding a new cheeseburger to its menu on April 1?
The answer: No.
In-N-Out Burger said a popular Facebook post from a fan, claiming the fast-food chain would release a “Cali Style” cheeseburger, was incorrect. Reporter Chueyee Yang wrote March 31 that the “April Fools’ Day joke came two days early.”
8. Former police captain shot and killed by officer in northeast Fresno
Fresno police officers responding to a call about a possible suicidal man with a history of mental health issues were shocked to open the door of a Fresno home last month and see one of their own: Marty West, a former Fresno police captain who retired as Oakdale’s chief of police.
Reporters Lewis Griswold and Jim Guy reported officers opened the door to find a pool of blood and a man with a 12-inch blade coming at them. Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said a Taser dart was fired, but it did not stop West’s advance. Two gunshots were then fired, killing West.
7. Fresno girl declared missing is located and now safe at home
The first draft of this story – before Tanya Sidhu, 14, was found safe – was a terrifying missing person report. Fresno police said surveillance footage outside a Fresno FoodMaxx showed an unknown black SUV driving away with Tanya on Aug. 1 as her mother shopped, reporter Carmen George wrote.
6. Professor’s tweet about Barbara Bush was ‘beyond free speech,’ Fresno State president says
This story by reporter Aleksandra Appleton explored what could happen to Fresno State professor Randa Jarrar after Jarrar called Barbara Bush an “amazing racist” shortly after the first lady’s death. The controversial comments, written on Twitter, were met with a firestorm of criticism and were condemned by Fresno State President Joseph Castro.
5. Yosemite Valley will close due to fire. ‘Get yourself out of here,’ official says
The story announced the closure of Yosemite Valley in late July as the Ferguson Fire approached. Yosemite Valley was unscathed. It was written by reporter William Ramirez of the Sierra Star, which is owned by The Bee, and reporter Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado.
The Ferguson Fire burned nearly 97,000 acres in Sierra and Stanislaus national forests, and in Yosemite National Park, and killed two firefighters, Braden Varney and Brian Hughes.
4. Congress moves to ban child sex robots favored by pedophiles
Reporter Tim Johnson of McClatchy, The Bee’s parent company, reported that the U.S. House in June approved a ban “on the importation and trafficking of anatomically correct child sex dolls and robots that ‘normalize sex between adults and minors.’ ” The CREEPER Act was referred to a Senate committee earlier this year.
“These dolls can be programmed to simulate rape. The very thought makes me nauseous,” said House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte, a Virginia Republican.
3. A yacht, cocaine, prostitutes: Winery partly owned by Nunes sued after fundraiser event
The story details a lawsuit by Alene Anase against her employer, Alpha Omega Winery, which is partly owned by Rep. Devin Nunes. Anase’s lawsuit states that what she expected to be a routine shift serving wine aboard a charity cruise turned into a nightmare.
“The guests aboard the yacht that night — described in her 2016 lawsuit as 25 of the Napa Valley-based winery’s top investors, all men — were openly using what appeared to be cocaine and ‘drawing straws’ for which sex worker to hire, according to the lawsuit,” reporter Mackenzie Mays wrote.
A director of communications for the winery said no one aboard the yacht that night had any connection to the winery or its owners, and “none of the investors has ever been involved with the management of the company.” The winery settled with Anase in 2016 for an undisclosed amount in Napa County Superior Court.
Nunes’ office did not return requests for comment. The campaign to re-elect Nunes later focused on the story in advertisements attacking The Bee.
2. Nunes buried evidence on Russian meddling to protect Trump. I know because I’m on the committee
The opinion column attacking Rep. Devin Nunes’ handling of the investigation into Russia’s 2016 election interference was written by Rep. Eric Swalwell, a Democrat representing California’s 15th district. Swalwell wrote in October as a member of the U.S. House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and the ranking member of the subcommittee on the CIA.
“No one really expected President Donald Trump, who benefited from Russia’s 2016 election interference, to counter that hostile regime’s active measures: Russia wanted him to win, and when they hacked, he invited them to hack more,” Swalwell wrote.
“But America should have been able to rely on a united Congress to ensure that our next elections aren’t just as vulnerable if not moreso. Instead, due to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes’ persistent and pernicious obstruction, America has been spectacularly let down.”
1. Fresno State professor stirs outrage, calls Barbara Bush an ‘amazing racist’
The Bee’s most read story of 2018 was about controversial comments made by Randa Jarrar, a professor in Fresno State’s Department of English. Jarrar took to Twitter within an hour of first lady Barbara Bush’s death in April to write: “Barbara Bush was a generous and smart and amazing racist who, along with her husband, raised a war criminal. F--- outta here with your nice words.”
In her tweets, which were met with a firestorm of criticism, Jarrar said she was a tenured professor who makes $100,000 a year and “will never be fired,” reporter Bryant-Jon Anteola wrote. Jarrar also tweeted a phone number claiming it was her own, but the number actually led to a suicide hotline at Arizona State University.
Later that month, Castro announced Jarrar would not be fired for her comments.
