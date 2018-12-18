Woman escapes house fire in southwest Fresno

A woman escaped a house fire Tuesday night but was left without a home, according to Fresno Fire Department Battalion Chief Thomas Cope.
The woman was the only person inside when the fire started around 8 p.m. at the home near Collins and Mono streets, near Frank H. Ball Park.
The woman was not hurt, but the home sustained heavy smoke damage, Cope said. Red Cross was called out to assist the woman.
The cause of the fire and the amount of damage was still under investigation. Cope did not release the woman’s age or name.
