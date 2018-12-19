Is Clovis finally getting a Dutch Bros? Find out where it’s expected

Dutch Bros Coffee, one of the hottest coffee brands in the central San Joaquin Valley, is growing once again with its first Clovis store.

The Oregon-based coffee company is in the process of securing approval from Clovis city officials for a new coffee shop on the southwest corner of Fowler and Herndon Avenues. The new Clovis store will have drive-thru and walk up service.

This will be Dutch Bros seventh location. The other six stores are in Fresno.





The project goes before the Clovis Planning Commission on Thursday and planning staff are recommending approval.

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Associate planner George Gonzalez said one feature the Clovis store will have is dual drive-thru lanes to deal with any potential traffic tie ups.

The brand is so popular that it’s not unusual to have several cars stacked up waiting to be served.

Dutch Bros franchisee Brent Wilson, who along with his wife Genesis own all the Fresno locations, said it could take several months before the Clovis store opens. And he promises it won’t be the only Dutch Bros to be built in Clovis.

SHARE COPY LINK Fresnans could start seeing more drive-thru businesses as the City Council takes the first step to ease restrictions on where they can be built. Here's a peek at what a typical day looks like at a Dutch Bros. (This one at Bullard and West avenues.

“We have people tell us all the time that they want a Dutch Bros in Clovis,” Wilson said. “And we are looking for more locations.”

Wilson said they have looked at the Willow and Herndon areas along with Shaw Avenue.

“We have been working on getting a Clovis site for a few years,” he said.