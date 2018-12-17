Bicyclist dies after being hit by car near Roeding Park in Fresno

A man on a bicycle was killed Monday night after colliding with a car near Roeding Park in Fresno, police said.
The collision happened around 5:30 p.m. at North Golden State Boulevard and West Olive Avenue.
The bicyclist was traveling east on Olive and failed to stop at the intersection before crashing into the car as it it headed north on Golden State, police said.
The driver of the car stopped after the incident and was at the scene along with a witness when police arrived.
Police are unsure of the bicyclist’s identity. He was a white man aged 60, police said.
The driver was taken to Community Medical Center.
