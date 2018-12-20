Welcome traffic stop: $100 cash and toys for the kids, courtesy Madera sheriff

Madera County sheriff’s deputies were out making welcome traffic stops Thursday morning.
The occasion was the department’s fourth Random Acts of Kindness operation. Deputies on patrol were on the lookout for minor traffic violations that would allow them to legally pull over a driver. But instead of writing a ticket, the deputies presented $100 cash and, if children were present, toys for the kids.
Laura Volz of Raymond said the money and gift were welcome since the family’s well is going dry. Another recipient, Silvia Montez, said money is tight since her husband who has a yard care business recently lost 12 accounts.
The $5,000 for the operation was provided by Agriland Farming Company and the toys were collected in a sheriff’s department toy drive.
