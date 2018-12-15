Pregnant woman left bleeding after two-car crash in Fresno County, CHP says

A pregnant woman was left bleeding after a car blew a stop sign Saturday night in Fresno County in a crash that may have involved alcohol.
The accident happened around 6:20 p.m. southeast of Caruthers.
California Highway Patrol spokesman Victor Taylor said that a Honda traveling east on Conejo Avenue ran a stop sign at Elm Avenue and struck another Honda traveling north on Elm Avenue. The northbound car included the pregnant woman and three other people.
Taylor said the 23-year-old woman from Riverdale was taken by ambulance to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno. She suffered moderate injuries. The condition of the unborn child was not immediately known. CHP could not confirm how far along the pregnancy was.
Taylor said the CHP is investigating the possibility that alcohol was a factor in the crash. No arrests were made but charges could be pending as the investigation continues.
