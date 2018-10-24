Fresno television stations evacuated after suspicious box found at office

Fresno television stations KSEE 24 and KGPE 47 were partially evacuated Wednesday morning after a suspicious box was found outside their shared office.
The TV stations are located at 5035 E. McKinley Ave.
Fresno police deployed a robot to check out the package, which turned out to be an empty computer box.
The box raised heightened concerns because it was found at a TV station, Sgt. Curt Chastain said.
Also Wednesday, suspicious packages sent to other media outlets forced evacuations at CNN’s office in Manhattan and at the San Diego Union-Tribune.
Meanwhile, packages addressed to former President Barack Obama, former presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and Democratic U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz were intercepted.
