Fresno television stations evacuated after suspicious box found at office

By Jim Guy And Joshua Tehee

jguy@fresnobee.com

JTehee@fresnobee.com

October 24, 2018 09:24 AM

The TV stations are located at 5035 E. McKinley Ave.

Fresno police deployed a robot to check out the package, which turned out to be an empty computer box.

The box raised heightened concerns because it was found at a TV station, Sgt. Curt Chastain said.

Also Wednesday, suspicious packages sent to other media outlets forced evacuations at CNN’s office in Manhattan and at the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Meanwhile, packages addressed to former President Barack Obama, former presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and Democratic U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz were intercepted.

