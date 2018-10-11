Woman set to retire next year dies walking home from work

A McLane High School cafeteria worker walking home from work died on an central Fresno street Thursday afternoon.
Darlene Dalton, 68, was planning to retire at the end of the school year, Fresno Unified School District Trustee Christopher De La Cerda said Friday. Dalton was a longtime staff member in the McLane cafeteria, said De La Cerda, who represents the McLane area. She routinely walked to and from work and talked about retiring next year, he said.
“Her staff family, they’re heartbroken, because she was one of their elders,” De La Cerda said.
Fresno Police Lt. Jennifer Horsford said Dalton was found dead around 4:40 p.m. in the intersection of Shields and Millbrook avenues, about a mile northwest of the high school. She was hit by a car turning right onto Shields from southbound Millbrook.
It was not immediately clear whether Dalton was crossing the intersection when she was struck. Police were investigating the possibility that she already had been on the ground when she was struck.
The driver cooperated with police, who said the driver did not appear to be impaired.
