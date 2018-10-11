Texas family seriously injured in Highway 41 crash

A Texas man, his wife and young daughter were seriously injured Wednesday morning in a collision between their car and a big rig near Lemoore, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The crash took place about 11 a.m. as Orlando Guevara, 21, of Quitman, east of Dallas, was southbound on Highway 41 south of Elgin Avenue. The CHP said Guevara was proceeding at 65 mph as truck driver Ivan Velasco, 36, of Lemoore, who had been eastbound on Elgin, made a right turn onto 41.
Guevara looked back at his wife, Alyssa Jones, 21, and daughter, Sophia Guevara, 2, and did not see the Freightliner driven by Velasco in front of him, crashing into the truck. Both of the passengers in Guevara’s Nissan were unrestrained by seat belts and were thrown forward by the impact. Jones was thrown through the windshield. All three were rushed to Community Regional Medical Center.
