Dramatic helmet cam video shows homeless man rescued from burning home

The Fresno Fire Department released a helmet cam video showing the dramatic rescue of a homeless man from a crawl space beneath a home at a fire in Fresno. Fresno Fire Chief Kerri L. Donis is asking for public help in combating vacant home fires.
Julio’s Taqueria comes to Clovis

Julio Lopez opens his Julio’s Taqueria in the former Port of Subs sandwich shop location at 635 W Shaw Ave in Clovis. Offerings are heavily influenced by his Sonoran heritage and his mother, Maria Jesus Lopez of Mendota.

