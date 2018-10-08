Detectives search for a man who committed lewd acts in public. Have you seen him?

Detectives with the Tulare Country Sheriff’s Office are looking for a man they identified as Abel Torres Medero.
The 48-year old is suspected of committing lewd acts while in a store in Orosi on Sept. 1, deputies said in a news release.
Investigators said Medero followed someone into and around the store. Then put his hand down his own pants and fondled himself. He then threw “bodily fluids” at the victim before running out of the store, according to the release.
Medero did not know the victims and the incident appears to have been random.
Deputies said Medero also has an arrest warrant for a 2016 incident in Tulare. Anyone with information on Medero’s possible whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Nevarez or Sgt. Kennedy at 559-733-6218. To remain anonymous, contact tcso@tipnow.com or send a text or voicemail to 559-725-4194.
