Proposed rule for public charge causes fear and confusion

The 17th Central Valley Honor Flight, consisting of 68 veterans from 24 hometowns in nine counties, returned to Fresno Yosemite International Airport on Wednesday evening, Oct. 3, led by the sole woman, 95-year-old Dolores "Dodie" Brennan of Galt.
Yosemite Valley's towering granite walls and domes cast dramatic shadows that have captivated photographers and artists for many years. Watch the ebb and flow of light and shadows as the sun journeys across the sky in time-lapse from Sentinel Dome.
Julio Lopez opens his Julio’s Taqueria in the former Port of Subs sandwich shop location at 635 W Shaw Ave in Clovis. Offerings are heavily influenced by his Sonoran heritage and his mother, Maria Jesus Lopez of Mendota.
The gunman is dead after an incident Kern County Sheriff's Office authorities are calling a mass shooting. The shooting started when the man went with his wife to confront another man at a trucking business in Bakersfield, California on Sept. 12.
The 17th annual 9-11 memorial was held at the California Memorial in Clovis on Tuesday. Former New York City firefighter and honored guest Andy Isolano spoke to the crowd, presenting an American flag to former Pelco CEO David McDonald.
Take Us With You
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.