After win against Nevada Fresno State next goes up against Wyoming

Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford led Monday morning's press conference talking about the win against Nevada, and the challenge of Wyoming next
By
Julio’s Taqueria comes to Clovis

Food & Drink

Julio’s Taqueria comes to Clovis

Julio Lopez opens his Julio’s Taqueria in the former Port of Subs sandwich shop location at 635 W Shaw Ave in Clovis. Offerings are heavily influenced by his Sonoran heritage and his mother, Maria Jesus Lopez of Mendota.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Fresno Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service