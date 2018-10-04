Seventeenth Central Valley Honor Flight returns to Fresno Wednesday

Seventeenth Central Valley Honor Flight, consisting of 68 veterans from 24 hometowns in 9 different counties returned to Fresno Wednesday, led by the sole woman, 95 year-old Dolores "Dodie" Brennan from Galt.
Julio’s Taqueria comes to Clovis

Julio Lopez opens his Julio’s Taqueria in the former Port of Subs sandwich shop location at 635 W Shaw Ave in Clovis. Offerings are heavily influenced by his Sonoran heritage and his mother, Maria Jesus Lopez of Mendota.

Fears spread as deportations to Laos loom

Individuals facing deportation to Laos could face danger upon landing in the Southeast Asian country as the Trump administration issues visa sanctions to pressure the country to take back deportees who have lived in an immigration limbo for years.

