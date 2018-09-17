Clovis trucker crashes on Highway 99 in Merced County, causing major backup

An early-morning crash involving a tractor-trailer tied up traffic for more than two hours Monday on Highway 99 in Merced County, the California Highway Patrol reported.
No injuries were reported.
Authorities were called around 5:15 a.m. regarding a big rig that had crossed over from the northbound Highway 99 lanes to the southbound lanes, CHP Merced Officer Eric Zuniga said.
Officers said 68-year-old Clovis resident Brady Jenkins was driving a 2014 Volvo hauling a 2014 utility trailer, north on Highway 99, north of Winton Parkway.
For unknown reasons, the truck drifted into the center median before, crossed into the southbound lanes and collided with a guardrail and chain link fence on the west shoulder of the highway, Zuniga said.
The right south lane was closed for about 45 minutes as emergency crews removed the vehicle from the scene.
