Police officers investigate the scene where a woman died early Monday morning, Sept. 17, 2018 in central Fresno. Jim Guy jguy@fresnobee.com
Police investigate death near Tower District

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

September 17, 2018 07:07 AM

Fresno police are investigating a report of a death near the Tower District in central Fresno.

Officers went to Van Ness Avenue and Bremer Avenue about 6:45 a.m.

Lt. Mark Hudson said that from preliminary information, the woman, in her 50s, may have died from either from an overdose or natural causes. The victim, whose identity was not immediately disclosed, reportedly told passersby that her heart was hurting, and then collapsed. Her name and cause of death will be released by the Fresno County Coroner.

