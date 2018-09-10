Boy describes collision involving Fresno school bus and car

By
By

Bus with elementary students involved in collision near Fig Garden in Fresno

By Lewis Griswold

September 10, 2018 05:11 PM

A Fresno Unified school bus carrying elementary students was in a collision with a car near the Fig Garden Village Shopping Center in Fresno on Monday afternoon.

There were no apparent injuries.

The crash between the bus and a Chevy sedan at Shaw and Harrison avenues happened around 3:45 pm. The bus was damaged along its right side.

A parent said the bus was transporting students from Manchester Gate to their local neighborhood schools.

IMG_6876.JPG
A Chevy sedan was involved in a collision with a FUSD bus on Monday afternoon in Fresno.
LEWIS GRISWOLD lgriswold@fresnobee.com

Jacob Romero, a fourth-grader, said he felt a big bump and heard the crash.

“It was a little bit scary, but it’s a good thing no one was hurt,” the 9-year-old said.

His father, Andrew, said his son sent him a photo of a nearby building that he recognized, so he drove over to pick him up.

A replacement bus arrived about 45 minutes later and the children were walked to the new bus.

