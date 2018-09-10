It was a tough game, but Bulldogs need to put it behind them, Tedford says

Individuals facing deportation to Laos could face danger upon landing in the Southeast Asian country as the Trump administration issues visa sanctions to pressure the country to take back deportees who have lived in an immigration limbo for years.
Sammy Franco explains why his Beach Hut Deli closed in October 2017 at Fresno State's Campus Pointe shopping center. Franco blames his longtime friend, Fresno developer Terance Frazier, with the closure. Frazier blames Franco.
A tour of Fresno Police Department's dispatch center which services ambulance, sheriff, and other emergency agencies beyond city police. Fresno Police Department's dispatchers struggle to meet demands of calls.