SUV with children inside overturns on Highway 180. Kids books, shoes litter roadway

Children’s books and shoes littered Highway 180 following a vehicle crash Saturday night involving nine people, the California Highway Patrol said.

An SUV and a pickup truck somehow got tangled up around 10 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Highway 180, just west of Clovis Avenue.

The SUV carried seven people, including possibly as many as four children.

Both vehicles had overturned. The SUV had remained on its roof as emergency responders arrived to the scene. Two eastbound traffic lanes were closed by the accident as debris from the vehicles blew across the highway, including many children’s belongings.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Some of those involved in the accident were taken in ambulance to a hospital, though it’s unclear how many of them were children, CHP Officer Joshua Braun said.

Braun added none of the kids appeared to have suffered major injuries.

The two people in the truck were not severely injured, according to CHP.

Identities of those involved weren’t my immediately provided, but the cars were both driven by women, Braun said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.



