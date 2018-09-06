Fresno woman pedestrian killed in fatal crash with big rig identified

The Fresno County Coroner on Thursday identified the woman pedestrian killed when she was struck by a big rig as Laraib Tahir, 23, of Fresno.
The crash took place just after 6 a.m. Wednesday at West Shaw and North Garfield avenues.
The California Highway Patrol said Jose R. Medrano, 52, of Pinedale was driving his big rig westbound on Shaw east of Garfield at a speed of about 45 mph as Tahir and Elliott Alexander Tipton, 31, of Fresno were either walking or running in the westbound lane.
Medrano saw the pedestrians in his path and slammed on his brakes, but the front of the Freightliner was unable to stop in time to avoid a collision. Tahir died at the scene and Tipton was taken to a hospital with major injuries.
The CHP continues to investigate the collision.
