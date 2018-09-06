School bus, second bus involved in crash in Fresno

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in east central Fresno involving a school bus, a United Cerebral Palsy bus and a third vehicle in which several students were injured.
The collision took place about 7:30 a.m. at East Shields and North Maple avenues.
The CHP said the collision occurred as the UCP bus was eastbound on Dakota, and the driver was attempting to make a right turn onto southbound Maple. A passenger vehicle was also eastbound on Dakota and the two vehicles collided. The UCP bus crashed into a First Student bus which was making a right turn onto Maple from westbound Dakota. Several students sustained minor injures.
The roadway was closed for about two hours. The CHP is investigating who was at fault in the crash, but a spokesman said driver inattention was a likely cause.
