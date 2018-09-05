Big rig hits pedestrians

One pedestrian killed, another rushed to hospital after collision with big rig on Shaw Avenue at Garfield Avenue, according to Sgt. Matt Zulim.
By
Up Next
One pedestrian killed, another rushed to hospital after collision with big rig on Shaw Avenue at Garfield Avenue, according to Sgt. Matt Zulim.
By

Local

Pedestrian killed, another injured in crash involving big rig

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

September 05, 2018 07:11 AM

One pedestrian is dead and another was injured when they were struck by a big rig just after 6 a.m. Wednesday on the norhtwest outskirts of Fresno, the California Highway Patrol said.

The collision happened at Shaw and Garfield avenues west of Highway 99.

IMG_1453.jpg
California Highway Patrol officers at the scene of a fatal accident early Wednesday morning, Sept. 5, at Shaw and Garfield avenues northwest of Fresno.
Jim Guy jguy@fresnobee.com

Shaw Avenue is closed in both directions at Garfield Avenue because of the crash.

According to Sgt. Matt Zulim, a male and a female, ages unknown, were crossing Shaw when the westbound tractor-trailer rig hit them on the darkened roadway. One person died at the scene and the other was rushed to a hospital with major injuries.

The truck driver was being interviewed by CHP investigators at the scene. Officers want to know if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in the crash.

No other details were immediately available.

  Comments  