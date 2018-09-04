Two victims of Bass Lake boating accident identified by family

Seven-year-old Lily Harris was identified as the child killed in a Labor Day boating accident on Bass Lake, and her father, Brandon Harris, was identified as the man who was injured, according to a GoFundMe posted by the family.
Witnesses told ABC30 that Brandon Harris, 32, and his daughter were struck by a boat while tubing on the lake. Lily had CPR administered to her by emergency personnel on the scene before both she and her father were airlifted to a hospital, where Lily was pronounced dead.
According to Harris’ Facebook page, the family is from Fresno.
A GoFundMe page was created on Tuesday by her aunt, Amanda Perez, to raise money for Lily’s funeral costs.
“She was a beautiful, happy seven year old girl just shy of her eighth birthday,” reads the GoFundMe page.
With a goal of $10,000, over $1,000 had been raised by 4 p.m. Tuesday.
There was an outpouring of sympathy for the family on the page.
“Lily is such a beautiful and precious little girl. God speed Brandon, to you and your family,” posted Elisa Skinner, who said in her post that she was at the scene of the accident.
Others reflected on the safety of their own children.
“What a horrific tragedy. I was at Bass Lake this weekend with two other families and we all have children around Lily’s age. I will keep your family in my prayers,” posted Marci Sohan.
The accident was reported around 3 p.m. Monday and remains under investigation.
