4-year-old boy who fell into pool in Clovis has died. Gofundme account set up

A 4-year-old boy who fell into a swimming pool in Clovis has died. He has been identified as Houava Vang of Sanger, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said.

The boy fell into the pool Saturday apparently during a family birthday party. He died Tuesday.

A gofundme page was established to assist the family with costs.

About 3:30 p.m. Saturday, emergency responders in Clovis went to a home in the 2100 block of Alamos Avenue and performed CPR on the boy before he was taken to a hospital in critical condition.