Fresno County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office lip sync challenge video, The Donut Chase

One way or another, Sheriff Mims is gonna getcha (getcha, getcha, getcha)!

By Joshua Tehee

August 31, 2018 03:30 PM

In true better-late-than-never fashion, the Fresno Country Sheriff’s Office has joined in on the lip sync challenge with a close to nine-and-a-half minute video that has Sheriff Margaret Mims singing Blondie from her desk, while a dude in a doughnut costume roams around robbing downtown coffee shops.

Eventually, the “coffee crook” gets busted and the video tracks his way through the system until he is sentenced by a bass playing judge (who actually happens to be an attorney) to the Lil Flip tune “Game Over.”

The video was produced and directed by Valley PBS.

And because this challenge is obviously going to keep going, the sheriff put the call out to the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office and the Kingsburg and Kerman police departments (Kerman PD is already teasing a vid of its own).

Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee

