Nova was injured busting bad guys. Now this Clovis police dog is set for surgery

Nova needs surgery.

That’s the word from Clovis Police Department’s K9 unit, which posted pictures of the police dog at home on the couch, seemingly totally content and “dreaming about getting back on the street.”

The Belgian malinois has been on “light duty” for several weeks following a leg injury suffered while helping apprehend suspects over the past year.

“During some of those incidents, some of the suspects were physically assaultive towards K9 Nova,” according to the post.

FYI: It is illegal to assault a police dog.

Nova began favoring her left rear leg and after several trips to the vet, it was determined she would need surgery, which was scheduled for Thursday.

“After K9 Nova heals, Officer Mason and our trainers will be working with her to get her back to full duty hopefully! We would like to take you on her journey with her during her surgery and healing process!” the department wrote.

Nova is one of five patrols dogs the department purchased (with community support) when it reinstated its K9 unit in 2017.

For more information on Nova, or the K9 unit, you can follow the department’s Facebook page using the hashtags: #CPDK9NOVA, #CPDK9Unit #PoliceK9 #K9