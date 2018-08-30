Local

Man run over by big rig after bystander urges him to get out of road, police say

By Jim Guy

August 30, 2018 09:27 AM

Police are investigating the death of a man run over by a big rig in southwest Fresno on Wednesday night at West Jensen Avenue near Martin Luther King Boulevard.

The collision took place about 9:40 p.m. Lt. Mark Hudson said it happened a short time after a motorist driving west on Jensen noticed the victim sitting in the roadway and swerved to avoid him.

The motorist pulled a U-turn and returned to urge the victim to get on the sidewalk, but the victim continued to sit in the street with a milk crate upon his lap.

Moments later, the driver of a westbound big rig, who did not notice the victim, struck and killed him. The big rig driver braked to a stop and was cooperative with police investigators.

