No one was home when southeast Fresno house fire erupted. Six people displaced

By Lewis Griswold

August 29, 2018 04:39 PM

The cause of a house fire in southeast Fresno on Wednesday that displaced six residents is under investigation, the Fresno Fire Department said.

The fire at the home at East Mono Avenue and South Eighth Street was called in about 1:30 p.m., said Fresno Fire Department public information officer Robert Castillo.

Firefighters believe the fire started on the exterior of the two-story home then spread to the interior and into the attic, Castillo said Damage is estimated at $150,000.

About 36 firefighters responded.

This was the 685th structure fire in the coverage area this year, Castillo said.

