Former Merced police detective admits taking money from city union for personal use

A former Merced police detective on Tuesday admitted embezzling money from the city’s police union.
Ex-detective Joe Deliman’s admission came while he was testifying in an unrelated homicide case in which he once was the lead investigator.
Deliman was under oath on the witness stand Tuesday when an attorney asked him if he had taken union money “for your own personal use.”
“Yes,” Deliman replied in open court.
However, Deliman declined to answer other questions in connection with the alleged embezzlement scheme or provide any more detail.
The longtime former police officer has been under investigation for nearly a year in connection with financial discrepancies during his time as head of the Merced Police Officers Association.
An affidavit described veteran police detective using union funds to pay for trips to Las Vegas and Niagara Falls and other activities.
The issues first surfaced after Deliman left the police department in August 2017 for a position with the Merced County District Attorney’s Office. Deliman stepped down from the prosecutor’s office in December, just days after the embezzlement probe came to light.
Deliman has not been charged with any wrongdoing. The case is being investigated by the California Attorney General’s Office. The state Justice Department on Tuesday office declined to comment on the probe.
This story will be updated today.
Comments