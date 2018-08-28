Deputy injured in crash with stop sign runner, sheriff says

A deputy was being checked for injuries after a driver ran a stop sign near Sanger and crashed into his vehicle Tuesday, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said the crash took place at American and Del Rey avenues.
The deputy was eastbound on American when the second driver blew through a stop sign while southbound on Del Rey at an estimated speed of 45 mph, Botti added.
The deputy sustained leg injuries and was transported to an area hospital. The other driver was pinned in his car, and his injuries were being evaluated.
